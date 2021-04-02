Roman Catholic Archbishop of Alba Iulia:Evil cannot triumph over Good; feast of Passover announces Light

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of Alba Iulia, Kovacs Gergely, states in his Pastoral address to the faithful on the occasion of the Easter holidays that Evil cannot triumph over Good even when it might seem that diabolical goals driven by greed and desire for vengeance tend to prevail.

"No matter how threatening the signs in everyday life might be, we know that our life is in the hands of God, who loves us so much that He gave his only Son for us. We are stirred by the realization that Evil cannot triumph over Good, lies over truth, hatred over love. Even when it looks like in our world, the diabolical goals driven by greed, thirst for power, jealousy and the desire for revenge tend to prevail," says the Archbishop, agerpres.ro confirms.

He also shows that the Feast of the Passover announces the light and always reigns over the darkness.

"This is announced by the joyful song of the 'Hallelujah', which announces that, although our Lord Jesus Christ died on the cross, He has risen. He no longer dies. The tomb is empty, and although no one wants to believe it at first, this good news lasts for 2,000 years. Human history is looking at a new beginning," said Kovacs Gergely.

"Our relationship with God, with our neighbor and with ourselves is re-evaluated, because in the light of our Lord's resurrection, we see ourselves differently and interpret the world differently. We are overwhelmed with great hope, with a new zeal, at the same time, we have a new task. We experience that there is no hopeless situation any more, even when we do not find a solution with the help of human reason, when we do not see a way out," said the high Roman Catholic hierarch.

"We, Christians, must live on earth directed towards eternal values. This gives authenticity to our Christian lives. (...) Let us all be witnesses of the risen Jesus Christ in daily life. Let us be signs of hope in difficult situations. Let us live the call of Christians with all our hearts, with joy and enthusiasm," concludes the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Alba.