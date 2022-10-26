Roman Mosaic Building in Constanta to be refurbished by Italian company

A Roman mosaic building in downtown Constanta will be refurbished and enhanced by an Italian company under a project worth over RON 9.8 million which completion deadline is November 2023, told Agerpres.

The Constanta County Council (CJ) announced on Wednesday that a government order was issued for the start of work under the project for the refurbishment, preservation, arrangement and enhancement of the Roman Mosaic Building, as the design stage is over, according to the approval of the technical project by the CJ under a decision issued a month ago.

The refurbishment project will be carried out by Italian company Giano Restauri specilaising in such works, and the total value of the contract is RON 9,869,677, exclusive of VAT.

"The long-awaited refurbishment, rehabilitation and enhancement works on the Roman Mosaic Building, a unique piece of cultural heritage in South-East Europe that it is essential and mandatory to enhance, are starting. After the works, the building will be accessible to people with disabilities as well, as is natural, and multimedia equipment will facilitate interaction with all categories of the public. I hope that the works will be completed as soon as possible, so that the tourists and citizens of this county can enjoy this special historical monument," CJ Constanta Chairman Mihai Lupu is quoted as saying in a press release.

The protection and conservation works mentioned in the technical project provide, among other things, cleaning and sanitising the ancient mosaic and masonry works through complex procedures in stages strictly defined by the restorers, which will only be possible after the completion of the proposed consolidations and repairs.

According to the execution schedule submitted by the contractor the completion date is estimated for November of 2023.

The Roman Mosaic Building, located in Ovidiu Square, was discovered during works undertaken in 1959. The building, with approximately 2,000 square metres of mosaic tiles, was erected in the 4th century AD, probably under the reign of Emperor Constantine the Great.