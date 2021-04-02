Romania: 1,454 COVID-19 patients in intensive care out of 13,476 hospitalisations

As many as 13,476 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities, out of whom 1,454 in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday.

In Romania, 68,924 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home and 16,343 are in institutional isolation.

Also, 58,218 people are in quarantine at home and 108 in institutional quarantine.

In the last 24 hours, 4,925 calls were reported to the 112 emergency line and 617 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free info line. AGERPRES.