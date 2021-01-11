Romania acquisitions and mergers market value in 2020, between 3.7 and 4.3 billion Euro

The total value of the Romanian acquisition and merger market (M&A), including transactions that did not have a communicated value, was between 3.7 and 4.3 billion Euro in 2002, dropping from 2019, when it had a total between 4 and 4.4 billion Euro, according to the estimates made by Deloitte Romania.

The transaction, the value of which was communicated, totalled 1.5 billion Euro in 2020, as opposed to 1.7 billion Euro in 2019.

The Deloitte analysis shows that last year there were 91 registered transactions, in comparison with 110 from 2019, of which 36 were with a communicated value, as opposed to 24 in 2019. The average value, calculated for transactions with a communicated value, was of 42 million Euro in 2020, as opposed to 52 million Euro in 2019.

"2020 marked a drop in the number of transactions at last year's level, which represented a record for the period since after the financial recession, but, considering the context given by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we can actually say that these results are good," Radu Dumitrescu said, coordinating partner for the Financial Consulting of Deloitte Romania, in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

According to the analysis, the biggest transactions of 2020 were: Acquisition by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA) of a portfolio of assets owned by CEZ in Romania (value was not communicated); takeover by Czech developer Property Group of a minority package from Globalworth shares, the biggest owner of office buildings in Romania and Poland, in a series of successive transactions, the highest one having a value of approximately 280 million Euro; the acquisition by Orange Romania of the majority package of 54% of Telekom Romania Communications share (transaction value: 268 million Euro).

The most active sectors, from the perspective of the number of transactions was the real estate one (including constructions), energy and financial sectors. Combined, they generated 50 transactions. From the value point of view, first place was once more occupied by the real estate sector, followed by technology and energy.