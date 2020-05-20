Romania, advantages in ecological field, but agri-food model seems to evolve contrary to European one (specialist)

Romania has important advantages in the ecological field, but the country's performance continues to be modest, and the Romanian agri-food model seems to evolve contrary to the European one, which is increasingly based on the organic area, considers Costin Lianu, the president of an inter-professional association for ecological agri-food products, as quoted in a press release of USH Pro Business, sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"The business environment in the field is burdened and little supported, the supply chains are not consistent and the ecological-conventional confusion persists to the detriment of those who invest in healthy food, without pesticides and other toxic chemical ingredients. The recent pandemic will accelerate the adoption of organic farming in EU and globally," said the Inter-Bio president at a recent seminar.

On the same topic, Petrisor Petrescu, vice-president of Inter-Bio and president of the Bio Danubius cluster, underlined the idea that, in Romania, the quality of soil and water is permanently threatened by various contaminations.

According to USH Pro Business, during the specialized event of May 14, 2020, were presented the possibilities of the Romanian companies' participation in the MENOPE International Fair in Dubai to be displayed this December in a mixed format, digitally and as a physical presence.

"Thus, every month, until September, the organizers shall provide a matching platform focusing on one topic of the Bio area. Digital Trade Week creates real contacts. If, for example, a manufacturing and distribution firm of honey enters this platform, it connects directly with honey importers, all products made by the producer are uploaded to Arabian Organics and promoted there. At the beginning of each week, a webinar is organized with importers from the Arab market in various fields, who explain the demands and changes in the market. Registration is free and is part of the exhibition registration package.The conclusion of the presentation of Organic Digital Trade Week is that matching can be conducted on the created platform (...)," notes the quoted source.

The Inter-Bio Association, an interprofessional organization for organic agri-food products, organized last week, together with USH Pro Business, Bioterra, the Romanian Association of Bioagriculturers and the Bio Danubius cluster - founding members of the association, a digital seminar dedicated to organic products, given Romania's modest performance in the field.