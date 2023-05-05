Romania All Stars - FIFPro Europe 3-2, in Mihai Nesu Gala match

Romania All Stars defeated, on Thursday evening, with 3-2 (2-1) the FIFPro Europe team in a charity football match held at the Arcul de Triumf Stadium in Bucharest as part of the Mihai Nesu Gala.

In the match attended by approximately 3,500 spectators, the goals of the selected Romania All Stars, led from the bench by coach Gheorghe Hagi, were scored by Florin Cernat (minutes 9 and 11) and Florin Cernat (minute 60 - penalty), while Marios Christodoulou (33rd minute) and Gigel Bucur (66th minute) scored for FIFPRO Europe.

Romania All Stars lines up: Bogdan Lobont - George Ogararu, Vasile Maftei, Dorin Goian, Razvan Rat - Bogdan Patrascu, Ovidiu Petre, Gabriel Bostina, Sorin Paraschiv - Florin Cernat, Nicolae Dica. After the break, Cornel Cernea - Petre Marin, Daniel Niculae, Florin Lovin, Sorin Ghionea, Gabriel Canu and Adrian Neaga entered. Coach: Gheorghe Hagi.

FIFPro Europe presented: Jan Mucha - Emilian Hulubei, Erlend Hanstveit, Orlando Urbano, Ionut Rada - Arunas Klimavicius, Marios Christodoulou - Euszebiusz Smolarek, Joao Paiva, Robert Pires - David Aganzo. After the break, Srdjan Blazic, Aldin Didic, Pance Kumbev, Mirko Poledica, Sebastien Stassin, Carlo Mamo, Elias Charalambous and Gigel Bucur also played. Coach: Spiros Neofytides.

The match was refereed by a brigade that had Ovidiu Hategan in the center, who had the opportunity to present a red card for a hard tackle by Petre Marin on Robert Pires in the last minute of the game.

The charity match was organized by the Romanian Amateur and Non-Amateur Football Association (AFAN) for the benefit of the Mihai Nesu Foundation. The event dubbed the Mihai Nesu Gala was aimed at raising funds for the completion of the Sfantul Nectarie of Oradea neuromotor recovery complex.

"Everything you saw we did for Mihai Nesu, he is a fighter, a boy who does extraordinary things. He has incredible strength and is an example for all of us. The biggest lesson that Mihai Nesu gives us is his strength to fight. As much as he suffered, after everything that happened to him, he has the strength to do more for others. Well done to him, he has all my respect. I will always try to be by his side," said Hagi.AGERPRES