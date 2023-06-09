Romania becomes member of Inter-governmental Committee of UNESCO Convention on Protection and Promotion of Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Romania was elected a member of the Inter-governmental Committee of the 2005 UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, during the ninth session of the Conference of States Parties, told Agerpres.

"This historic moment represents Romania's first participation as a member of the Committee from the ratification of the Convention and marks the beginning of a four-year mandate (2023-2027) to represent the Eastern European electoral group," the Ministry of Culture said.

At the meeting, held between June 6-8, in Paris, our country was represented by Simona-Mirela Miculescu, permanent delegate of Romania to UNESCO, Gabriel Sarafian, deputy permanent delegate (Permanent Delegation of Romania to UNESCO), Razvan Junescu, counselor (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and senator Vasile Dincu, member of the Joint Committee of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies of the Romanian Parliament for the relationship with UNESCO, with the support of the national focal point within the Ministry of Culture, Cristina Cotenescu.

"As a member of the Inter-governmental Committee, our country will focus on a number of priority areas, such as expanding access to culture, including in the digital environment, enriching education through art and culture, supporting the creative economy and protecting and promoting national heritage culture. Romania permanently starts from the premise that the role of culture is essential in promoting social cohesion, stimulating inter-cultural dialogue and consolidating the national identity and the sense of pride of the Romanian people," the Ministry of Culture states.