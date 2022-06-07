Romania, Cuba sign education co-operation programme

Romania's Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu and Cuba's Minister of Higher Education Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi signed on Monday a higher education co-operation programme, a document that is deemed a "necessary framework" for continuing co-operation between higher education establishments in Romania and Cuba on topics of common interest, capitalising on innovation and exchange of experience and good practices.

The co-operation programme also provides for the award, on a reciprocal basis, of scholarships for all university cycles in areas of common interest.

At a meeting, the two ministers appreciated the dynamics in university co-operation as well as shared concerns in the field of education.

Cimpeanu mentioned the opportunity to capitalise on interuniversity partnership agreements under the European Erasmus + programme, as well as under programmes developed by the University Agency of La Francophonie.

"The support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Ambassador in Havana, Theodora Magdalena Mircea, is particularly noteworthy," according to a press release.

Monday's event is part of a Romanian tour by Saborido Loidi alongside a retinue of 12 rectors from Cuban universities.

The Cuban dignitary is scheduled to attend a series of events aimed at developing and consolidating Romanian-Cuban bilateral relations in the field of higher education.

This is the first visit of a Cuban minister of education to Romania, being the first member of the Cuban government to visit Romania since 1990, and it marks the potential for collaboration between Romanian and Cuban universities in the broader framework of supporting the development of internationalisation of Romanian universities.

Also on Monday, 18 bilateral co-operation agreements with Cuban universities were signed.

The Romanian universities that signed bilateral agreements on Monday are: the Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy; the West University of Timisoara; the Dunarea de Jos University of Galati, and the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest.

At the same time, another 20 bilateral agreements will be signed in the coming days by theTransilvania University of Brasov; the Polytechnic University of Bucharest; the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures; the 1 Decembrie University of Alba Iulia; the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava; the I. L. Caragiale National University of Drama and Filmmaking of Bucharest, and the Aurel Vlaicu University of Arad.

The delegation of Cuban rectors consists of the leaders of the following universities: Holguin University, the Camilo Cienfuegos University of Matanzas, the Eastern University, Universidad de Ciencias Medicas de La Habana (UCMH)/University of Medical Sciences, University of Informatics, the Artemisa University, the Pinar del Rio University, the Fructuoso Rodriguez Perez Agricultural University of Havana, the Arts University, the Jose Antonio Echevarria Technical University of Havana, and the Sancti Spiritus University and Ciego de Avila University. AGERPRES