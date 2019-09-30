 
     
Romania defeats Faroe Island at Women's EHF EURO 2020 Q PH 2

Romania's women's handball team defeated on Sunday, in Torshavn, the Faroe Islands's team with the score of 25-20 (11-12) in Group 7 of the Qualifications Phase 2 at the 2020 Women's EHF EURO 

Romania's goals were scored by Eliza Buceschi (6), Andreea Adespii Molnar (4), Raluca Bacaoanu (4), Ana Maria Popa (2), Daria Bucur (2), Cristina Laslo (2), Aneta Udristioiu (1), Cristina Florica (1), Lorena Ostase (1), Madalina Zamfirescu (1), Laura Moisa (1). 

For the Faroe Islands, the goals were scored by Suna Krossteig Hansen (5), Maria Halsdottir Weyhe (5), Marianna Geirsdottir Eystberg (4), Durita Christophersen Jojic (2), Marita Mortensen (1), Kristianna Henneberg Joensen (1), Turid Arge Samuelsen (1), Pernille Brandenburg (1). 

Swedish Andrej Smailagic and Sandro Smailagic were the referees of the match, whereas Kristjan Halldorsson was the EHF-Delegate. 

Poland ranks 1st with 4 points, followed by Romania with 4 points, Ukraine with 0 points and the Faroe Islands with 0 points. The first two teams in the ranking will qualify for the final tournament. 

Romania will play its next match away, on 25 or 26 March against Poland.

