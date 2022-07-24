Romania dispatches three aircraft to help Slovenia extinguish wildfires

The Romanian government has decided to grant external emergency humanitarian aid to Slovenia to fight wildfires, with three Romanian Air Force aircraft dispatched on a mission there.

According to the government, Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca convened on Saturday the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) at the proposal of the Emergency Management Department (DSU).

"On July 22, 2022, the Emergency Management Department, through the Emergency Management General Inspectorate, received from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre of the European Commission (ERCC) a request from Slovenia for international assistance, considering the emergency generated by the spread of wildfires on their soil. After the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, the government of Romania decided to extend external emergency humanitarian aid for Slovenia," according to an official press release, Agerpres.ro informs.

With support from the Defence Ministry, three aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force designed for extinguishing fires, on Saturday were sent on an international support mission in Slovenia to contain wildfires.

"Two Spartan aircraft designed for firefighting and a Hercules that will be used for logistical transport will leave for Slovenia today. In order to coordinate with foreign authorities, for the mission of providing international assistance, the Emergency Management Department provides a liaison officer from the Emergency Management General Inspectorate."

The government mentioned that the aid will be granted under a request for international assistance filed by the government of Slovenia through the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

"Given the current context, with several European countries facing wildfires, the Romanian state has also been involved in supporting Greece with specialist teams of first responders at the request of Greece through the European Civil Protection Mechanism," according to the government.