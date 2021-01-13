Romania energetically prepared for forecast cold spell

Romania is prepared in terms of energy stockpiles for the ongoing cold weather we are putting up with, and the National Natural Gas Transmission System, as well as the Electricity Transmission Network operate within optimal parameters, according to a Wednesday press statement released by the Ministry of Energy.

"Coal stockpiles have increased from last week, the National Natural Gas Transmission System is operating within optimal parameters, and so does the Electricity Transmission Network. Energy transporters and distributors are ready to face off any spikes in consumption after the incoming weekend, when temperatures are forecast to plummet."

On Wednesday, the Winter Command convened, coordinated by Niculae Havrilet, senior official with the Ministry of Energy. Attending the meeting were officials of the energy relevant public institutions and public authorities as well as business operators in the electricity and natural gas sectors.According to Energy Ministry Virgil Popescu, the National Energy System operates within optimal parameters, without any syncope and there are no problems with meeting the consumption demand for natural gas and electricity, as the relevant authorities are ready to provide solutions in case of unforeseen events.