Romania files Declaration of Intervention in proceedings brought by Ukraine against Russian Federation at International Court of Justice

Romania filed on Tuesday the Declaration of Intervention in the proceedings brought by Ukraine against the Russian Federation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu as Romania's Agent before ICJ, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to Agerpres.

The proceedings regard the dispute on the interpretation, application and fulfillment of the obligations set out in the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

The declaration of intervention under Article 63 of the ICJ Statute was submitted by the Romanian Embassy in The Hague.

Minister Aurescu is a member of the UN International Law Commission, professor of international law at the Faculty of Law of the University of Bucharest and former Agent of Romania before the ICJ in the case regarding the Maritime Delimitation in the Black Sea, completed in 2009.

The Director General Legal Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands were appointed as co-agents.

Romania's decision to intervene in these proceedings, including through the role of agent assumed by the head of Romanian diplomacy, "reflects, once more, the confidence of the Romanian side in the fundamental role played by the instruments of international law and the specific institutional framework of international justice, in which the International Court of Justice, the main judicial body of the UN, occupies a prominent place, in maintaining and restoring international peace and security," says the MAE.

According to the ministry, this approach also "consolidates Romania's profile as a responsible actor and active participant in the efforts undertaken at the regional, European, Euro-Atlantic and international levels, in the context of the current illegal and unjustified war launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine".

The MAE recalls that, during the visit paid by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to Bucharest, on April 22, he addressed the head of Romanian diplomacy with a request that Bucharest intervene in the proceedings launched by Ukraine at the International Court of Justice against Russia.