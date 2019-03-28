 
     
Romania: flu death toll reaches 188

morga

The number of flu deaths this season hit 188, according to the latest announcement by the National Centre for Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute.

The most recent deaths are a 48-year old man from the Prahova County and a 62-year old woman from Dolj County, confirmed to have been infected by the A subtype (H1) pdm09 virus. Both were known to suffer from pre-existing medical conditions and had not been vaccinated.

AGERPRES .

