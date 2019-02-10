Romania grabs five silver medals at Balkan Indoor U20 Championships in Istanbul

Romania has grabbed five silver medals at the third edition of the Balkan Indoor U20 Championships taking place on Sunday in Istanbul.

Read also: Flu death toll reaches 101

In the women's events, Talida Sfargiu ranked second in the 1,500m (4 min 37 sec 67/100), Georgiana Spiridon ranked second in the 3,000m (9 min 49 sec 53/100), and Diana Ion ranked second in the triple jump (12.88m).

In the men's competition, Alexandru Iconaru ranked second in the 60m hurdles (7 sec 87/100) and Marian Petre occupied the second position in the triple jump with 15.37m.

Romania lined up 24 athletes in Istanbul. In the tally rankings of the competition, Romania ranked 9th, Turkey being the first (8-3-7), followed by Ukraine (8-3-2) and Croatia (2-2-3). In the women's, Romania ranked sixth (0-3-0) and in men's it closed on the 7th position (0-2-0).

In 2018, the Romanian team was winning in the nations' competition, both in men's and women's no less than 12 medals (seven gold, three silver and two bronze).

AGERPRES .