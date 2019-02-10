Flu death toll reaches 101

The number of persons who died because of flu reached 101, the National Centre for the Supervision and Control of Communicable Diseases (INSP) within the National Public Health Institute informs.

According to the source, the latest fatalities are two men, 52 and 37 year-old, respectively, in Prahova County, who died on Sunday. Both were confirmed to have had type A H1 pdm09 flu virus, had preexisting medical conditions and had not been vaccinated against the flu.

