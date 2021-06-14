Romania grabs three bronze medals at Balkan Athletics Relays Championships in Turkey

Romania won three bronze medals at the Balkan Athletics Relays Championships, unfolded Saturday and Sunday in Erzurum, Turkey, according to the Romanian Athletics Federation (FRA) website, agerpres reports.

On Saturday, the bronze medals were grabbed in 4x100 m by Petre Rezmives, Marian Tanase, Daniel Budin and Marius Tone (Cristian Roiban, backup) and in 4x400 m, by Ionut Olteanu, Denis Dobrica, Sorin Ionescu and Constantin Andonii (Cristian Nica, backup).

On Sunday, the podium's third place was occupied by the athletes in 4x400 m mixed: Elena Lavric, Adina Circiogel, Cristian Nica and Constantin Andonii.Romania lined up 12 athletes: 10 boys and 2 girls.