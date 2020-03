Romania grants particular importance to the promotion of nuclear non-proliferation

Romania grants a particular importance to the promotion of nuclear non-proliferation, both through the implementation of the dedicated Treaty, as well as by active participation in the international and regional regimes and agreements meant to consolidate nuclear non-proliferation, is the message sent, on Thursday, by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) upon the anniversary of 50 years since the document's entry into force.

"Today marks 50 years since the entry into force of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, a fundamental document of the international architecture in the domain of nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament. Romania is committed in supporting the accomplishment of the NPT objectives, reflected by their three pillars: nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and obtaining access to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Romania reiterates the indispensable character of the NPT and emphasizes that it is committed, together with its allies and partners, to ensuring the success of the NPT Evaluation Conference of 2020 (New York, April 27 - May 22)," a MAE release shows.AGERPRES