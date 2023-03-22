Romania grants RON 562-M worth humanitarian aid in foodtsuffs to Ukraine

Government on Wednesday approved the granting of a humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of food, worth a total of RON 562 million, government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru informs.

"The government decided, through a decision adopted today, to grant support to Ukraine. It is a humanitarian aid consisting of food stuffs worth RON 562 million, which will support the population heavily affected by the Russian military aggression against the neighbouring country. These products will be managed by the National Administration of State Reserves and Special Issues, and they will be handed over at the Siret Border Crossing Point. Of course, the diplomatic efforts are dealt with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Carbunaru told a press conference at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.