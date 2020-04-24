Romania has 26,860 km of cobblestone, dirt roads and only 866 km of motorways, in 2019

Last year, Romania had only 866 kilometers (km) of motorway, representing 4.8 pct of the total road network and 26,860 kilometers of cobblestone and dirt roads, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

According to INS data, as of December 31, 2019, public roads totaled 86,391 km, of which 17,873 km (20.7 pct) national roads, 35,083 km (40.6 pct) county roads and 33,435 km (38.7 pct) communal roads.

By the coating type, the structure of the public road network registered: 38,166 km (44.2 pct) of upgraded roads (92.8 pct thereof under heavy or medium duty asphalt coatings), 21,365 km (24.7 pct) under light duty coatings and 26,860 km (31.1 pct) cobblestone and dirt roads.

As far as the technical condition is concerned, 35.1 pct of the length of upgraded roads and 43.1 pct of the length of light duty coating roads were out of their service time.

Of the total length of national roads, 34.6 pct (6,176 km) were European roads, while motorways accounted for 4.8 pct (866 km), and in terms of the number of lanes, 10.8 pct (1,923 km) were four-lane roads, 1.6 pct (290 km) 3-lane and 0.2 pct (35 km) 6-lane roads.

Upgraded roads account for 42.3 pct of county roads, with cobbled roads accounting for 37 percent of local roads, the cited source said.

Also, as of December 31, 2019, the public railway lines in operation amounted to 10,759 km, of which 10,621 km (98.7 pct) normal track gauge, 134 km (1.3 pct) wide track gauge and 4 km of narrow track gauge.

The density of the lines per 1000 sqkm territory was of was 45.1 to 1,000. The highest densities were recorded in the Bucharest-Ilfov region (154.7 to 1,000), the West region (58.9 to 1,000), the South-East region (48.8 to 1,000) and the North-West region (48.7 to 1,000).

At the same time, the simple length of the electrified railway tracks in operation was 4,029 km, roughly 37.4 percent of the network in operation.