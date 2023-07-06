Romania has 'huge' potential in the field of technological research & development (Defense official)

Romania has a "huge" potential in the field of technological research and development, the head of the Defense Ministry's General Directorate of Armaments Teodor Incicas declared on Thursday, during an intervention at the Conference on the Korea - Romania defense industry cooperation organized in Bucharest.

"Our defense industry is required to adapt to modern technology", emphasized Incicas, who added that "the Republic of Korea will become an important partner for Romania".

"We believe that our cooperation will benefit both parties. At the same time, I want to emphasize that there are Romanian companies with the potential to partner with Korean companies in the fields of research and development, due to their capabilities," added Incicas.

The Deputy Minister with South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) Hwan Seug Kang declared for AGERPRES that the meeting organized in Bucharest is an opportunity for the further development of cooperation with Romania, with an emphasis on the defense industry.

The senior official also highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between Romania and South Korea founded 15 years ago.

The two countries have established diplomatic relations and promoted relations at the level of strategic partnership, so we are furthering cooperation in the defense industry, but also as regards nuclear power plants. This conference will be an opportunity to further develop our cooperation with Romania, with an emphasis on the defense industry, and in particular we expect a substantial result from this conference. It is the place where leading defense companies from the Republic of Korea present their products, said Hwan Seug Kang.

Attending the conference were over 120 decision-makers from the Republic of Korea and Romania, with recognized expertise in the field of defense, such as government officials, lawmakers, representatives of defense industry companies, the media, academia and non-governmental organizations.

During the business session, the main South Korean defense industry companies - including Hanwha Aerospace, Hyundai Rotem, HD Hyundai Infracore, SNT Dynamics, Poongsan - scheduled presentations of their weapon systems such as the K-9 SPH self-propelled howitzer, the REDBACK IFV infantry fighting vehicle, the K2 MBT tank, unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), the K2 MBT Powerpack transmission system, the KM120 mortar system, and small, medium and large caliber infantry ammunition. AGERPRES