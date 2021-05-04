Romania hosts military exercise of NATO allies and partners from Black Sea, Balkans region

Romania hosts, since Monday, an integrated contingent of military forces belonging to the Land, Air and Naval Forces of the special operations of the United States, during the first exercise dedicated to the Special Operations Force (SOF), "Trojan Footprint 21", organized by the Command for Special Operations in Europe (SOCEUR), regarding training and consolidating inter-operability, agerpres.ro confirms.

For the combined joint exercises, carried out in training areas in Romania and Europe, participating will be NATO allies and partners: Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Spain, Ukraine and the United Kingdom, according to a press release sent by the US embassy in Bucharest.

Although the military exercise is centered on improving force capacity for special operations of countering a multitude of threats, this increases the integrating level with conventional forces and increases inter-operability with NATO allies and our European partners. And, most importantly, the "Trojan Footprint" exercise consolidates the level of military training, cultivates trust and develops durable relationships which promote peace and stability throughout Europe, declares Colonel Marc. V. LaRoche, the deputy Commander of SOCEUR, quoted in the press release.

The exercise, coordinated by SOCEUR, will offer these units the opportunity of testing and promoting tactics, techniques and "multi-domain" type procedures. The "all-domain" type operations imply the sets of professional competence of air, ground and naval military forces, which must execute a complex operation, of increasing lethality and the level of preparation of these forces in the Black Sea region.

This exercise will allow NATO allies and other regional partners to continue building and consolidating relations within this joint, combined training in Europe and which will establish a common vision for fighting and peace-keeping missions, abroad, the quoted source specifies.