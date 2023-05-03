Romania implements CAP 2023-2027 through measures to develop resilient, sustainable and competitive agricultural sector

Romania is putting into practice the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post 2023 through measures to develop a resilient, sustainable and competitive agricultural sector, which aims to ensure fair incomes for farmers, the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea said on Wednesday at the first meeting of the Monitoring Committee for the PAC 2023-2027 Strategic Plan.

"Romania is putting into practice the CAP post 2023 through the Strategic Plan, through measures to develop a resilient, sustainable and competitive agricultural sector, which aims to ensure fair incomes for farmers, compliance with environmental commitments by remunerating farmers who contribute to protecting the environment beyond the requirements at the basic level, the development of the deficit sectors and the balanced socio-economic development of the rural area," said Petre Daea.

At the opening of the meeting, the minister of agriculture, as the president of the Monitoring Committee, gave a briefing on the start of the implementation of the Strategic Plan PAC 2023-2027.

"This meeting of an extremely important body, through its consultative role, puts on the development page a formidable strategic objective aimed at the path we must follow in the country's agriculture in the rural area for a period of five years," he said.

The minister appreciated the support of all the partners involved for participating in the consultations organized by the Agriculture Ministry (MADR) in order to develop the Strategic Plan (SP), for the proposals and suggestions submitted during the debates, as they contributed to the consolidation of the programming document.

According to a press release from MADR, submitted to AGERPRES, PS PAC 2023-2027 includes a series of interventions addressed to the Romanian agricultural sector, both in the form of direct payments on the area financed by the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (FEGA), and in the form of grants awarded to projects investments, from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (FEADR), benefiting from a total allocation of 15.83 billion euros.

The second direction for the implementation of the PNS concerned the elaboration of normative acts, and in this sense, Minister Petre Daea mentioned that the normative acts and everything that the PNS implies from a legislative point of view were completed on time.

During the meeting, Daea referred to the 4S which should represent the basic pillars of the future PAC, namely sustainability, security, stability and safety.

The agenda of the meeting also included other topics of interest, such as: the presentation of the structure, the role of the Monitoring Committee, as well as the working groups; approving the Organization and Functioning Regulation of the PS PAC Monitoring Committee (CM PS PAC) and the Working Groups (GL) established within the CM PS PAC and establishing the composition of the GL; the presentation of the estimated calendar for the launch of the sessions for submitting funding requests related to the interventions within Pillar II of the Strategic Plan PAC 2023-2027 in the year 2023; the presentation of the main provisions regarding the project selection methodology related to interventions from Pillar II of the Strategic Plan; presentation of the types of modification of strategic plans.