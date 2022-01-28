Romania introduces National Reading Day

Romania will mark the National Day of Reading on February 15, according to a law promulgated on January 14 by president Klaus Iohannis.

On this day, museums, public libraries and educational and cultural institutions will run various activities aimed at encouraging reading. These can range from book collection and donation events to reading and creative writing workshops, according to basilica.ro.

The Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Sebastian Burduja filed a draft law aiming to establish a national reading day last year.

The date of February 15 was proposed following the example of other countries, where national reading days coincide with the birthdates of celebrated writers.

In Romania’s case, it would mark the birthdates of “two personalities who played an important role in the development of Romanian education and in promoting reading”: politician and literary critic Titu Maiorescu (February 15, 1840), a founder of the literary society Junimea, and Spiru Haret (February 15, 1851), a mathematician and education minister credited with developing the country’s modern education system.

Six minutes of reading a day can reduce stress levels by up to 68 per cent, according to a University of Sussex study. Reading increases empathy and develops vocabulary and creativity.

In Romania, Saint John Jacob the New Chosebite of Neamț is considered the patron saint of librarians and libraries.