Romania is vice-champion at the World Aerobatic Championships in Las Vegas

The Romanian team is runner-up at the World Aerobatic Championships in Las Vegas, which confirms that the Romania team is part of the elite of aerobatics alongside nations with a tradition in this sport, the representatives of the Constanta Black Sea Air Show announced on Saturday, on Facebook.

"The Romanian team is world vice-champion in the Advanced class. (...) Our pilots from the Aeroclub of Romania and Soimii Romaniei - Hawks of Romania are returning from the USA with 2 bronze medals, obtained in events 1 and 2 by Vlad Alexandru Popescu and Dan Stefanescu, 2 silver medals, one obtained in the event no. 3 by Dan Stefanescu and one awarded to our team consisting of the first 3 pilots with the best results (George Rotaru, Dan Stefanescu and Vlad Alexandru Popescu)," says the same source, Agerpres informs.

In addition, the General Director of the Romanian Aeroclub, George Rotaru, was awarded the title of team manager of the year, in recognition of the fact that he brought the Romanian team to the podium for the seventh time.

"We must not forget that aerobatics is an extremely demanding sport and all these performances would not be possible without continuous preparation, intense training, hours spent at the airfield and, above all, love and passion for flying," the representatives of the Constanta Black Sea Air Show also wrote.