Romania-Italy tennis match, in Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off, to be held in Cluj-Napoca

tenis

The Romanian women's team tennis match with Italy, in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group play-off, the new name under which the Fed Cup takes place, will be held in Polyvalent Hall in central-western Cluj-Napoca, between April 16-17, the Romanian Tennis Federation informs on Wednesday on its official website, according to AGERPRES.

"The Romanian Tennis Federation announces the venue for the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas (the new name under which the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas takes place) between Romania and Italy, on April 16 and 17, 2021, counting for World Group play-off. Thus, for this match, the Romanian team returns to the Polyvalent Hall in Cluj-Napoca, which has hosted, so far, other important meetings of our Fed Cup team, in 2016, with the Czech Republic and Germany, in 2018, with Canada and Switzerland, and, in 2020, with Russia," shows the cited site.

The meeting between Romania and Italy was originally scheduled for last year, on April 17-18, 2020, but was postponed in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team that wins this match will continue to play in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group by BNP Paribas.

