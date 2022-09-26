ROMANIA-ITU 2022/ Romania, first EU country to host ITU Plenipotentiary Conference

Over 3,000 leaders and delegations from 193 countries will gather in Bucharest, between September 26 and October 14,2022, to set the global direction of the digital transformation and to elect the future leadership of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - an agency of the United Nations (UN) for information and communication technology, told Agerpres.

Throughout the three weeks, the delegations attending the 21st edition of the Plenipotentiary Conference of the ITU (PP-22)) will include representatives of all categories of ITU members - private companies, academic institutions and national, regional and international bodies involved in the organization's activities regarding radio communications and standardization or promotion of digital transformation in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Romania is the first country of the European Union (EU) to organize this large-scale event, where the ITU general policies shall be established, as well as the 2024 - 2027 strategic and financial plans, which cover the entire activity of the organization, but, mainly, key-aspects regarding digital inclusion and decreasing digital gap, the best methods to mobilise artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G and the future ones toward 6G networks, along with other new and emerging technologies.

Partners of the event, alongside the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM) and the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism (MAT), are the following Romanian institutions: the Senate, the Chamber of Deputies, the General Secretariat of the Government, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization, the Health Ministry, the Ministry of Culture, the Bucharest City Hall, the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), the Protection and Guard Service (SPP) and the Romanian Television Society. AGERPRES is a media partner of the event.

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) is the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies (ICTs), driving innovation in ICTs together with 193 Member States and a membership of over 900 companies, universities, and international and regional organizations.

Established over 150 years ago, ITU is the intergovernmental body responsible for coordinating the shared global use of the radio spectrum, promoting international cooperation in assigning satellite orbits, improving communication infrastructure in the developing world, and establishing the worldwide standards that foster seamless interconnection of a vast range of communications systems.