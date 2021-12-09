Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians (FinMin Caciu)

Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, Finance Minister Adrian Caciu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

"I sincerely believe that Romania needs solidarity today to help low-income Romanians get over the rise in prices, especially those in energy. That is why my colleagues in PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and I cared so much for that social package applicable as of January 1, which provides for the increase of the minimum pension by 200 lei, the pension point by 10 percent and the minimum wage to 2,550 lei. We want to continue to take measures capable of protecting the Romanians who have the highest need, but we will do this in parallel with stimulating the economy," Caciu underlined.

"I met with business representatives today to make it clear that, as we promised, we will build the 2022 budget without introducing new taxes. I know that the key rules in relation to the economy are fiscal-budgetary predictability and dialogue with the socioeconomic environment. Consequently, any analysis and modification of the fiscal regime will be made in a predictable way, only following a dialogue with the private environment," mentioned the relevant minister.

Last but not least, the head of Finance said that the 2022 budget will financially support all Romanian producers, because, says Caciu, "I believe this is the right way to restore Romanians' confidence in the economy and in the future!".