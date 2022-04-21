Romania, North Macedonia to sign five-year education, sciences co-operation protocol

On Thursday, the Romanian government approved a memorandum on the negotiation and signing of a co-operation protocol between Romania and North Macedonia in the areas of education and sciences for the years 2022-2026.

"The co-operation protocol in the areas of education and sciences between the Romanian Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of North Macedonia for the years 2022-2026 contains provisions regarding exchange of pupils, students, teachers and specialists, increasing the number of university or postgraduate scholarships available for Macedonian citizens from three to ten, as follows: five scholarships for master's studies and five scholarships for doctoral studies, preceded by a year of learning the Romanian language and scholarships for attending Romanian language, literature and civilisation and Macedonian language summer courses," according to the government, according to agerpres.ro.

The protocol also provides for Romania awarding annually pre-university and university education scholarships to young people belonging to the Romanian minority in North Macedonia and to support the operation of the Romanian language lectureship at the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University in Skopje (UKIM), and the Macedonian language lectureship at Bucharest University.

The protocol will enter into force on the date of its signing and remain in force for five years at the most.