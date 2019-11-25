Romania offering post-conflict reconstruction and stabilization training to experts from ten African countries

A number of 25 experts from ten African countries will pursue a refresher course on post-conflict reconstruction and stabilization at the headquarters of the African Union Commission in Addis Ababa, from Monday to Friday, as part of an experience exchange, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release.

The group includes military experts, engineers, academics, experts in humanitarian assistance, logistics, disarmament, stabilization and child protection in conflict areas.

This course, financed from the Romanian funds for development cooperation, represents '' a concrete form whereby Romania aims to contribute to stabilization and reconstruction in Africa." At the same time, the course "is a first cooperation in the field with the African Union, through which the Romanian and European expertise will engage in dialogue with the local expertise, and the lessons of the Romanian transition will be made available to African experts," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

Thus, the students will get theoretical and practical training on capacity development in post-conflict situations, the objectives and instruments of the EU policy for Africa, the institutional framework of the African Union for stabilization and reconstruction, the political and security context, the fight against terrorism and corruption.

Since 2007 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized and financed twelve editions of the post-conflict reconstruction and stabilization course, with over 300 experts from Romania and another more than 50 countries having received training in the field. The program is funded from the budget of the RoAid agency, which reports to the Ministry. The speakers at the current edition include: Thomas Garrett, Secretary General of the Community of Democracies, an organization whose rotating presidency is currently held by Romania, as well as experts from the African Union structures.

The Romanian guest experts are Professor Sergiu Miscoiu - director of the Center for African Studies of the 'Babes-Bolyai' University in Cluj-Napoca, Sorin Ionita - president of the Expert Forum association, who specializes in public policies, and entrepreneur Daniel Homorodean, vice-president of the IT cluster in Cluj- Napoca.