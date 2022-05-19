Romania - Portugal defense cooperation agreement signed in Bucharest

Romanian and Portuguese Defense Ministers Vasile Dincu and Helena Carreiras signed on Thursday in Bucharest the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Portuguese Republic on defense cooperation, the National Defense Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, "the new agreement will contribute both to the expansion and deepening of bilateral defense cooperation and to strengthening the two states' cooperation within NATO and the EU, thus creating the conditions for strengthening Romanian-Portuguese ties based on converging goals at European and Allied level."The agreement was signed as Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa is paying a working visit to Romania.The official talks focused on subjects related to the security situation in the Black Sea region in the context of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, on allied efforts aimed at reinforcing NATO's deterrence and defense position, especially in the Black Sea region, as well as on aspects regarding bilateral relations, with emphasis on the importance of updating the legal framework for defense cooperation. AGERPRES