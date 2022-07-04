Romania: Prices in the energy industry increased by almost 130% in May 2022 compared to 2021 (NSI)

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) increased by 46.6% in May 2022, compared to the same month last year, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In May 2022, the prices of total industrial production (domestic market and foreign market) increased by 1.5% compared to April 2022.

According to the quoted source, at the level of the domestic market, the index of industrial production prices registered an increase of 0.47% in May, compared to April 2022, respectively an increase of 59.19% compared to May last year.

Also, regarding the foreign market, the price increases were of 3.76% (compared to April 2022) and of 25.12% (compared to May 2021).

By major industrial groups, in May 2022, compared to the same month of 2021, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: energy industry (+ 129.80%), intermediate goods industry (+ 34.41%), the durable goods industry (+ 17.61%), the capital goods industry (+ 10.67%) and the current use goods industry (+ 15.43%).

Compared to the reference period, INS data show that, by activity sections, prices increased in: production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 135.73%; extractive industry (+ 116.45%); processing industry (+ 27.71%) and water distribution; sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 15.22%).

AGERPRES