Romania-Qatar bilateral relationship addressed by Prime Minister Dancila, Deputy PM Al-Thani

Inquam Photos / George Calin
dancila

The stage of the Romania-Qatar bilateral relationship was one of the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Qatar, on a visit to Romania, a release by the gov't sent to AGERPRES informed.

The two high dignitaries carried out an assessment of the Romania-Qatar bilateral relations and analysed the ways to develop them in the future. In context, they hailed the excellent level of the bilateral contacts that have a positive impact upon the economic and commercial cooperation. Moreover, they emphasised the need to maintain the high level contacts, with a view to identify new opportunities of sectoral cooperation in agriculture, energy, transport, health, culture and education, the release added.

Also, the talks occasioned an exchange of views on the regional and international developments with an emphasis on the Middle East's political and of security situation, the source said.

