Romania qualifies for World Cup 2019, even if defeated by Georgia in final round of REIC 2018

"Stejarii" / "The Oaks" have directly qualified on Sunday for the World Cup 2019 in Japan due to the surprise victor of Belgium vs Spain, even if they were defeated by Georgia's national with 25-16 (10-6), in Tbilisi, in the last round of Rugby Europe International Championship (REIC) 2018.

The outcome scored in Brussels, 18-10 for Belgium, granted Romania's national preservation of its 2nd place in the REIC ranking, a position that allows "The Oaks" direct access to the final tournament of 2019.The game on the Dinamo stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia was balanced and extremely disputed, the ''Stejarii'' showing much more determination in particular in the first half than in the matches against Spain and Russia, yet the Georgian national was being clearly superior in the play at the pile the long of the game.