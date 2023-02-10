Romania reaches almost 6.2 M sq m of modern industrial and logistics spaces

The total stock of modern industrial and logistics spaces in Romania has reached almost 6.2 million square metres, an increase of more than 500,000 square metres compared to the previous year, while there is still room for growth, compared to other countries from Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), shows a report of a real estate consulting company.

The year 2022 ended with a significant degree of activity for the industrial and logistics sector, with around 830,000 square metres of leases completed, a significant increase from the 675,000 square metres of the previous year, according to the Colliers report.

According to the same source, the result probably "does not reflect the true extent of the local market," considering that the only information taken into account is public information (either transactions reported by local research offices, or transactions announced through press releases or in reports for investors, in the case of companies listed on the stock exchange).

The profile company's consultants estimate that the threshold of one million euros would have been exceeded in each of the last three years, if direct transactions that often end up not being reported were also included.

According to the same source, approximately half of the total deliveries were made near Bucharest. In addition, more flexible projects aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises or those looking for smaller areas are also becoming more common.

The analysis shows that Bucharest decreased even more in terms of the total share of rentals, to approximately 48% of the total, compared to approximately 63% in the previous year.

"While Romania has a similar level of consumption (volume index) to that of Poland or the Czech Republic, the stock of warehouses per capita is 2-3 times lower than in these countries. This means that both the demand as well as the expansion should remain consistent in the future, even without taking into account the fact that both Poland and the Czech Republic act as regional distribution centres to a much greater extent than Romania," the same press release states. AGERPRES