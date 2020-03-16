Romania reiterates strong condemnation of Crimea illegal annexation, six years thereafter

Romania reiterates its strong condemnation of the illegal annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, a fact that "violates the international principles and norms and continues to harm stability and security in the Black Sea region and the Euro-Atlantic space," reads a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) six years on since this event.

"Romania reaffirms its support for the territorial sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised border," the MAE release says.

Furthermore, the MAE stresses that Romania supports and joins Declaration by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the marking of six years since the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.