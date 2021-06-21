 
     
Romania remains in green scenario; highest incidence rate - Alba, Prahova

All counties and the municipality of Bucharest remain in the green scenario in terms of infections with the novel coronavirus, the highest incidence rate per thousand inhabitants being registered in Alba County - 0.15 and Prahova County - 0.15, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday.

According to GCS, in the last 24 hours, most new cases were registered in Prahova - 7, Ilfov - 5, Bucharest - 3.

In 26 counties - Alba, Arad, Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Calarasi, Cluj, Covasna, Dambovita, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Mehedinti, Olt Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Vaslui, Vrancea - there have been no new cases reported.

In the last 24 hours, 26 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were reported in Romania.

