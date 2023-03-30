Romania reports 103,860 cases of acute respiratory infections, March 20 -26

A total of 103,860 cases of clinical influenza, acute upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia were reported nationwide in the week of March 20 - 26, by 3.9 percent more compared to the week before, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced on Thursday.

As many as 1,984 cases of clinical flu were reported nationwide for the week of March 20 - 26, as against 2,356 cases in the previous week, told Agerpres.

There have also been 108 lab-confirmed flu cases in the reporting interval.

According to INSP, 92 confirmed influenza deaths were reported since the start of the current flu season.

As of March 26, as many as 1,482,174 people from at-risk groups had taken the flu shot distributed by the Health Ministry.