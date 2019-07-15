Romania's balance-of-payments current account deficit, up 32.6pct, Jan.-May, 2019

In January-May 2019, Romania's balance-of-payments current account posted a deficit of 3,401 million euros, compared with 2,564 million in January - May 2018, according to a press statement released on Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The goods trade deficit widened by 1,476 million euros, while a surplus in services income increased by 116 million euros, while the deficit in the primary income balance narrowed by 778 million euros, and the surplus in the secondary income balance decreased EUR 255 million euros.

In January - May 2019, total external debt increased by 4,109 million euros, of which: long-term external debt at end-May 2019 stood at 69,455 million euros (67.1 percent of the total external debt), up 2.2 percent against end-2018; short-term external debt at end-May 2019 amounted to 34,071 million euros (32.9 percent of the total external debt), up 8.3 percent from end-2018.

Long-term external debt service ratio ran at 19.5 percent in January - May 2019 against 21.2 percent in 2018. At end-May 2019, goods and services imports cover stood at 4.6 months, as compared to 4.9 months at end-2018.

At end-May 2019, the ratio of the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 72.6 percent, against 74.3 percent at end-2018.