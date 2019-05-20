Romania's Chief of Defence Ciuca to attend NATO, EU military committees meeting

Romania's Chief of General Staff Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca will attend a meeting of the NATO Military Committee and the European Union Military Committee in chiefs of defence meeting in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a press statement released by Romania's Ministry of National Defence (MApN) on Monday.

"The EU Military Committee meeting agenda includes EU-NATO co-operation, the latest developments in the implementation of a joint set of proposals for co-operation and NATO and EU's perspectives on military mobility, as well as testing the coordinated defence analysis," according to the MApN statement.

At the NATO Military Committee meeting, NATO's deterrence and defence posture will be addressed, alongside the design of stability and defence capabilities in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, commissioning the SACEUR area of responsibility, and NATO co-operation with Ukraine.

"The two meetings represent a working framework for the EU and NATO chiefs of defence for analysing and putting forth proposals for conduct on topics featuring on working agendas and establishing common views to be supported by NATO military authorities during the forthcoming political and military meetings."