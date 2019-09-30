Romania's exploited wood volume up 8.9pct in 2018 (statistics)

The economic operators certified for logging reported a volume of wood removed by 8.9 percent higher in 2018, compared to 2017, when the removed round wood volume registered the highest increase, namely 12.2 percent, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the statistics published on Monday, in 2017, an increase of 8.8 percent in the volume of round wood was recorded, with broadleaf species holding the highest share (62.8 percent), while coniferous species accounted for 37.2 percent.Moreover, among broadleaf species, beech wood had the highest share accounting for 34.0 percent of total round wood exploited.According to the INS, in 2018 compared to 2017 an increase by 8.8 percent in the volume of round wood was recorded, mainly due to softwood species that had an increase of 12.2 percent with a weight of 37.2 percent in the volume of round wood exploited; hardwood species, of which beech and oak, which together recorded an increase of 11.2 percent with a weight of 44.2 percent in the volume of round wood exploited.Log processing in timber was the main destination of round wood removed, with a share of 52.8 percent, followed by fuel wood with a share of 34.7 percent, the quoted source mentions.