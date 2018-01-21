Romania's Halep eases through Australian Open quarter-finals

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world's no.1, easily qualified on Monday for the quarter-final of the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne, after defeating Japanese Naomi Osaka, in two sets, with a score of 6-3, 6-2.

The Romanian national defeated her Japanese opponent in one hour and 19 minutes.Halep played very well, after a more hesitant start and managed to match her best performance in Melbourne, namely the quarter-finals after the 2014 and 2015 editions. Over the past two years, Halep had lost the first round of the Australian Open tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year.Halep had previously defeated Naomi Osaka (aged 20,WTA's 72nd) and in the first two head-to-head games, but each time in three sets, in 2016 in the third round of Roland Garros, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and last year in the second round in Miami, with a score of 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.Simona Halep secured a cheque worth 440,000 AUD and 430 WTA points, and in the quarter-final she is to face off a representative of the Czech Republic, either Karolina Pliskova (6th seed) or Barbora Strycova (20th seed).

