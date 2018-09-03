 
     
Romania's industrial output prices declined in July by 0.1 percent

Romania's industrial output prices (domestic and foreign market) declined in July by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month, while compared to June 2017, it increased by approximately 6 percent, according to a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres informs.

In respect to the increases by large industrial groups, compared to June 2018, the most important jump was recorded in the durable goods industry (+0.79 percent), followed by the intermediate goods industry (+0.32 percent) and the consumers goods industry (+0.24 percent). The prices dropped by 0.1 percent and 1.14 percent in the capital goods industry and the energy industry, respectively.

Compared to July 2017, the industrial production prices increased by 13.67 percent in the energy industry, by 6.32 percent in the intermediate goods industry, by 3.33 in the durable goods industry, by 2.47 percent in the consumer goods industry and by 2.19 percent in the capital goods industry.

