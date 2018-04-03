Romania's unemployment rate in February steady at 4.6 percent

Romania's unemployment rate in February as adjusted series according to seasonality stood at 4.6 percent, maintaining at the same level of the previous months, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The unemployment rate represents the share of unemployed in the working population.

The number of unemployed aged between 15 and 74, estimated for February 2018 stood at 419,000 persons, declining compared to the previous months (424,000 persons), as well as compared to the same month of the previous year (472,000 persons).

Moreover the unemployment rate for men exceeded the unemployment rate for women by 0.8 percentage points, the actual figures being 4.9 percent for men and 4.1 percent for women.

For adults (aged 25-74) the unemployment rate wast estimated at 3.4 per cent for February 2018 (3.8 percent for men and 2.9 percent for women).

The number of 25-74 aged unemployed represented 69.4 percent of the total number of unemployed people estimated for February 2018, according to the INS data.

Agerpres.