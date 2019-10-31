Romania's unemployment rate slightly increases to 3.9pct in September

Romania's unemployment rate reached 3.9 percent in September, increasing by 0.1 percentage points compared to the one registered in August, the data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.

According to the official statistics, men's unemployment rate (4.3 percent) was 1 percent over the women's unemployment rate (3.3 percent).At the same time, the number of unemployed aged 15-74, estimated for September 2019 stood at 347,000 person, increasing against the previous month when 343,000 persons were registered, but declining compared to the same month of 2018 when 356,000 unemployed people were registered.Moreover, for adults aged 25-74, the unemployment rate was estimated at 3.1 percent in September 2019, 3.5 percent for men and 2.6 percent for women.The INS data showed that the number of unemployed aged 25-74 accounted for 74.4 percent of the total unemployed people estimated for the first autumn month of 2019.