Romania-Schengen/Ciuca: Government welcomes the position of the Dutch Parliament regarding Romania's accession to Schengen

Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed, on Wednesday, the completion by the Dutch Parliament of the procedure for approving the position of the Dutch Government in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen, stressing that this result is a clear recognition of our country's preparation for Schengen entry.

"The Government of Romania welcomes today's completion by the Dutch Parliament of its procedure for approving the position of the Government of the Netherlands in favor of Romania's accession to Schengen. We appreciate the recent cooperation with our Dutch partners and consider that this result is a clear recognition of Romania's preparation", said Prime Minister Ciuca, on Wednesday, on the Government's Twitter account.AGERPRES

