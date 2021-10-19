Romania sees highest COVID-19 daily caseload yet, at 18,863

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 18,863 in the last 24 hours - the highest since the onset of the pandemic - following over 81,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,486,264 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,261,267 were declared cured.

To date, 10,036,450 RT-PCR tests and 3,978,693 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 27,819 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (15,039 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,780 on request); as many as 53,235 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,568 people were reconfirmed positive, Agerpres informs.