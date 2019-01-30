Romania shows readiness to take over more migrants stranded on rescue boat in Italian waters

Romania says it is prepared to take over some of the 47 migrants stranded on a rescue boat in the Italian territorial waters.

"Given the situation created by the stranding of a humanitarian boat with 47 migrants aboard in the territorial waters of Italy, the Romanian authorities have showed in principle their availability to make an analysis with a view to take over, along other EU member states a part of the respective migrants. The analysis will be carried out as relative to the capacities of each member state that has shown preparedness to take over and offer accommodation to the migrants," a release by the Internal Affairs Ministry (MAI) sent on Thursday to AGERPRES informs.

As a result of expressing availability in principle of some member states, Romania included, the Italian officials accepted that the migrants stranded on the humanitarian boat be disembarked and taken over by the competent national authorities.

"Although this is not a firm decision, Romania's expressing its readiness to take over a number of migrants is a confirmation of the principle of solidarity of the EU member states to managing the migration phenomenon, a principle promoted by the Presidency held by Romania at the helm of the EU Council," the release adds.

MAI also specifies that the Romanian officials are in permanent connection with their Italian counterparts and the European bodies so as to solve this humanitarian situation.

AGERPRES .