Romania subscribes to IMF's SDDS-PLUS standard

Romania is joining today the select club of statistically advanced countries that met the requirements for subscription and use of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Data Dissemination Standard PLUS (SDDS-PLUS), according to a press statement released by Romania's the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

"This way, as the IMF Communication Department reports, Romania's statistical data are now posted on the Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board, which attests to the ability of Romanian official statistics to produce comprehensive, timely, and reliable economic and financial data in an environment of continuing economic and financial integration. Welcoming this development, Chief Statistician and Data Officer of the IMF Louis Marc Ducharme said 'the dissemination of the new data sets under the SDDS Plus will be invaluable in fostering a deeper understanding and more informed assessments of the performance of Romania's financial sector, the cross-border-financial linkages, and the vulnerabilities of the economy to shocks,'" says INS.The Data Standards Initiatives were established in the mid-1990s to enhance member countries' data transparency and to promote the development of sound statistical systems. The need for data standards was highlighted by the financial crises of the mid-1990s and again in the late-2000s, when information deficiencies were seen to play a role.The Data Standards Initiatives also include the SDDS and the Enhanced General Data Dissemination System (e-GDDS). Detailed information on the Data Standards Initiatives can be found on the Dissemination Standards Bulletin Board.