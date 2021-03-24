Romania supports International Accountability Platform for Belarus

Romania, alongside other 18 participating OSCE and EU states, supports the founding of the International Accountability Platform for Belarus (IAPB), a structure meant to support documenting and investigation of serious violations of human rights which took place in the Republic of Belarus following the presidential elections of this country in August 2020.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, Romania also supports the initiative of launching an investigation under auspices of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, with a purpose of bringing before justice those guilty for these violations.

Furthermore, on the sidelines of these recent consultations between the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu and his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod, the Danish part addressed to Romania the invitation of joining this initiative.

Romania's decision of joining this initiative "thus continues the assumed line by our country, in agreement with its EU partners, in order to convict the violation of rights and fundamental liberties by the Belarus authorities and the use of violence against peaceful protestors," the quoted source shows.

According to MAE, Romania supports "realization of a positive agenda for a democratic Belarus, based on political dialogue, which will fundament the transition towards a system based on democratic values, rule of law and respect towards the rights and fundamental liberties of man".

In context, MAE reminds that Romania has given, in September 2020, a EUR 100,000 state-aid through the European Endowment for Democracy, in order to support the independent media and civil society of Belarus. Also, since the beginning of this year, together with the Ministry of Education, there was a program launched of granting 100 scholarships for students of Belarus for the university year of 2021-2022.