Romania to hold contest to select its Court of Justice of the European Union judge

The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) announced on Friday the start of a contest for the selection of Romania's candidate for the office of judge with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

CSM said that on October 6, 2021, that the terms of office of fourteen judges and six advocates-general with the CJEU expire, including the term of the Romanian judge.

Consequently, the EU member states are invited to submit their proposals for the vacancies of judges and advocates-general by November 30, 2020.

The requirements and the manner of appointing judges to the Court of Justice are provided under Article 253 and 255 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU), as well as the corresponding provisions of the statute of the CJEU.

Under Article 253 TFEU, "the Judges and Advocates-General of the Court of Justice shall be chosen from persons whose independence is beyond doubt and who possess the qualifications required for appointment to the highest judicial offices in their respective countries or who are jurisconsults of recognised competence; they shall be appointed by common accord of the governments of the Member States for a term of six years, after consultation of the panel provided for in Article 255."

Under Article 4 in Title I of Protocol no. 3 on the Statute of the CJEU, "the Judges may not hold any political or administrative office. They may not engage in any occupation, whether gainful or not, unless exemption is exceptionally granted by the Council, acting by a simple majority. When taking up their duties, they shall give a solemn undertaking that, both during and after their term of office, they will respect the obligations arising therefrom, in particular the duty to behave with integrity and discretion as regards the acceptance, after they have ceased to hold office, of certain appointments or benefits."

On July 9, the Romanian Government approved by memorandum the procedure for appointing Romania's candidate for the position of judge with the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Applications are invited until September 25, 2020, as follows: on paper, directly by submission to the Ministry of Justice, by mail or courier services, to the correspondence address of the Ministry of Justice, or electronically, at the email address: selectie.cjue@just.ro, until 00:00hrs.